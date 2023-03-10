Karen Leth, 72
ST. PAUL — Karen R. Leth, 72 of St. Paul, died om Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Arrangements are pending with Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will follow.
