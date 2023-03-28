Karen Miller, 79

Karen K. Miller, 79, of Grand Island, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 31 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Karen was born on Oct. 2, 1943 in Grand Island, daughter of John and Martha (Schwieger) Arp. Karen was a lifelong resident of Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1961. Karen went on to attend Kearney State College. She continued to keep in touch with her friends from high school and would meet for coffee often.

On Nov. 1, 1964, she married Larry G. Miller and they made their home in Grand Island. They were blessed with two sons, Aron and Sean.

Karen worked side by side with her brother and sister in the family business, Motor Engineering Works, that was started by their father in 1926. Motor Engineering Works closed in 2002. Karen was employed by Electronic Data System and then the Hall County in the title department from 1998-2009. She worked at the Hall County Treasury Department until her retirement in 2016.

Karen enjoyed expressing her creative side by painting ceramics. She adored her numerous cats and dogs over the years. She loved being a part of her sons' activities and continued to support her granddaughters with all of their activities. Karen was independent and loving; her absence will be felt by her family and friends.

She is survived by her sons, Aron and Nok Miller of Grand Island and Sean and Bridgett Miller of Plattsmouth; granddaughters, Haley, Ayame, and Erykah; classmates of 1961; and friends and family.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; sister, Joan and Chet Felske; brother, Duane Arp.