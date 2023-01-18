Karen Richard, 79

Karen Lea (Andersen) Richard, 79, of Grand Island, formerly of North Platte, Lincoln, Broomfield Colo., peacefully departed to her heavenly home on Jan. 15, 2023, following a courageous 11 year battle with ovarian peritoneal cancer.

A celebration of Karen's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. An interment service will follow at Grand Island Cemetery. Daniel Naranjo will officiate the services. Family will be available to greet visitors at All Faiths beginning one hour prior to the service. The service will be available to livestream online at giallfaiths.com under Karen's obituary page, starting 15 minutes before the service. Online condolences may be left at giallfaiths.com.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation toward a local cancer patient care project.

Karen was born Sept. 29, 1943, to George and Florence (Hapes) Andersen in Stratton. She grew up on the family farm and attended school in the Benkelman area, graduating from Benkelman High School. She was united in marriage to Theodore (Ted) Richard on Oct. 14, 1961, and to this union a daughter, Diana (Kellogg-Haecker), was born.

The couple began their life together while Ted pursued his secondary education, a journey which took the family from Nebraska to Kalamazoo Mich., Tempe Ariz., and Las Vegas Nev. They returned ‘home” to Nebraska in 1971 and built a life in North Platte where they raised their daughter and resided for several years. Karen attended cosmetology college, garnering a thriving career and many enduring relationships which she greatly valued throughout the years as a salon employee, business owner, and later successful multi-state district manager for a national salon supply company. The couple moved to Lincoln before eventually following their love of the mountains to Colorado where they fully enjoyed their final years of employment and well-earned retirement before moving to Grand Island in 2017 to be closer to their daughter and family due to Karen's health. Karen will be remembered for her generously kind heart, easy smile, quick wit, picturesque rose beds and flower gardens, and as a skilled artistic seamstress having created a countless number of tailored garments, custom draperies and exquisite quilts. She cherished time spent with her family and friends, along with the couple's frequent trips made back to the mountains and Arizona vacationing.

Surviving family members include her husband, Ted; daughter, Diana (Kurt Haecker) Kellogg-Haecker of Grand Island; grandson, Ryan (Teresa) Kellogg of Omaha; granddaughter, Maegan Kellogg of Lincoln; great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Emily Kellogg; sister, Edna Copp of Imperial; sister-in-law, Justine Liken of Grand Island; brothers-in-law, Tom Richard of Benkelman and Jack Wilson of Imperial; seven nieces and nephews; and several beloved long-term friends she considered family.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ina Mae Wilson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glen and Ardis Richard; brother-in-law, Dale Likens.