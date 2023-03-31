Katherine ‘Kathy' Krieger, 52

CENTRAL CITY - Katherine “Kathy” Krieger, 52, of Central City, passed away in the comfort of her own home on March 28, 2023.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 3 at the Berean Bible Church with Pastor Jim Reynolds officiating. There will be a private family burial at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Berean Bible Church. Memorials may be made to Resourcing Now. Resourcing Now exists to spread the good news of Jesus Christ through Bibles and literature distribution around the world.

Kathy was born on July 2, 1970, in Neligh. She was the second daughter of Jerry and Sharon (Deines) Hoyt. She and her sister Beth spent many happy years roaming the family ranch located near Ashfall Fossil Beds Park in northeast Nebraska. Kathy graduated from Nebraska Christian High School in Central City. In 1989, Kathy married her high school sweetheart, Lorin Krieger in O'Neill. Together they spent 34 happy, not always perfect, yet joyfully chaotic years raising their 5 children, moving 9 times, and spoiling their first 4 grandkids. These happy years were made possible by their common foundation of a belief in their Savior, Jesus Christ.

Kathy has used her voice throughout her lifetime to share the tremendous hope we have of eternal life through repentance and faith in Jesus. She was not perfect, but redeemed by our gracious God. She would want you to also know that same assurance of eternity.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father Jerry Hoyt in 2017. Waiting to join Kathy in heaven is her husband, Lorin Krieger of Central City; their five children: Tyler Krieger of Springfield, Jewel (Nolan) Swanson of O'Neill, Derek (Kristi) Krieger of Mt. Airy, N.C., Bailey (Isaac) Jefferson of Central City, and Bryce Krieger of Marquette. Also surviving Kathy are her 4 much-loved grandkids: Piper and Ransom, children of Derek and Kristi Krieger of Mt. Airy, N.C., and Benny and Ava, children of Jewel and Nolan Swanson of O'Neill; mother, Sharon Hoyt of Hastings; sister, Beth (Hoyt) Montgomery of Burwell; along with many special extended family, friends, and Tabitha Hospice Staff.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com