Katherine ‘Kathy' Wilson, 73

AURORA — Katherine “Kathy” Wilson, 73, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Memorial Community Care surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28 at the First Christian Church in Aurora. Rev. Penny Schulz will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date.

Katherine “Kathy” Louise Wilson, was born on Sept. 10, 1949, in Lewellen to Delva and Rosie (Mollendor) Exum. Kathy has a brother and a sister. She was the oldest. Kathy grew up in Dix and graduated from Dix High School. After high school, she went to one year of business school in Rapid City, S.D.

Kathy met her husband, Danny, in a liquor store! They were married on June 17, 1972. They had two children, Jason and Dawn. They lived in Alda until 1977, when they moved to Aurora. Danny worked for Case New Holland for 27 years and Kathy worked for Lippincott rebuilding phones, dietary manager at Bethesda, working at Tree-Tops Café in Aurora and her last job was working in the dietary dept. at MCHI.

Kathy was a member V.F.W. Auxiliary & P.O.W., both her husband and son served in the U.S. Navy. She enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, country music and animals. Reminiscing about her children when they were younger and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her the most joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Danny (96004) and grandson, Eric Steven Wilson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Jason Wilson and Dawn (Heath, Sr.) Enderle all of Aurora; three grandchildren, Heath (Sarah) Enderle, Jr. of Aurora, Hanah (Joey) Varela of Alda and Cadance Enderle of Aurora; great-grandchildren, Laykin and Lowit Enderle. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis (Linda) Exum of Kimball and sister, Peg Campbell of Loveland, Colo. and many other relatives and friends.