Katherine Traudt, 66

GRAND ISLAND — Katherine Rose Traudt, 66, of Grand Island, formerly of Central City and Clarks, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.

Memorial graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Central City Cemetery with Pastor Kurt Coleman officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial of ashes will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Katherine was born on April 16, 1957, in Central City, Nebraska, to Glenn R. and Erma (Nouzovsky) Traudt. She attended District 50 near Clarks and graduated from Central City High School. She lived her whole life on a farm outside of Clarks and then the family moved to Central City in 1970, upon her father’s death. She continued to live in Central City until her health declined and forced her to move to Chrysalis in Grand Island. In February 2022, she moved to Tiffany Square and resided there until her death.

Katherine worked for Wegner Monument and later managed Bosselman Pump and Pantry in Central City for many years. She then did telemarketing. She loved to do crafts, play bingo and card games. She also enjoyed riding horses in her younger years. She especially loved her family reunions and getting to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Ida and Gary Quisenberry of Wood River; a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Marcia Traudt of Aurora; a sister-in-law, Susan Traudt of Omaha; several nieces and nephews and their spouses, Jeremiah and Sarah Garber, Sara and Tyler Muhs, Alan and Patsy Traudt, Michele Traudt, and Deanna and Pat Callaway; many great-nieces and great-nephews; two aunts, Lucille Nordstrom and Dorothy Rinke; and many cousins.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Dean Traudt; and two nephews, Larry and Keith Traudt.