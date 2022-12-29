Kathleen Ganyard, 62
Kathleen Ganyard, 62, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at home.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home & Cremation is serving the family.
