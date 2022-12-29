 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathleen Ganyard

Kathleen Ganyard, 62

Kathleen Ganyard, 62, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at home.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home & Cremation is serving the family.

