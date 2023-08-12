Kathleen L. Oberg, 79

POLK — Kathleen Lucille (Rowlison) Oberg, of Polk, Nebraska, died on July 27, 2023.

Kathleen was born to Clyde and Ruth (Scott) Rowlison on April 14, 1944, in Kirksville, Missouri, six months after the sudden death of her father. She was the youngest of 12 children. She lived around Hurdland and Kirksville, Missouri, until she was 9 years old. When her mother married Wert Whitney, the family moved to Kearney, Nebraska.

She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on October 7, 1961. She moved to Polk in August 1963. On May 22, 1965, Kathleen married Mervin Oberg. Mervin died in February 2010. They farmed together and she loved farming. She worked at Walmart in York.

She talked often of her hope of seeing her dear loved ones when they are resurrected back to paradise earth as Acts 24:15 promises. She was active in house- to-house ministry until her death. She will be remembered for her love of style, her big hair and high heels, her quick wit and her ability to make you laugh.

Kathleen is survived by her two sisters, Nora Ann Zimmerman of Denver, Colorado, and Alice (Lavere) Bail of Alvord, Texas; one brother-in-law, Larry Jahnke of St. Joseph, Missouri; and two sisters-in-laws, Jean Rowlison Grand Island, and Jennie Rowlison Las Cruces, New Mexico. She is survived also by many nieces and nephews including Amy Rowlison, Deena (Rowlison) Roza, Shirley Ruth (Harvey) Shipley, Kristie Harvey, David Harvey, Clyde Harvey, Melanie Zimmerman, Leanna (Zimmerman) Howell, and LeRoy Zimmerman. She is also survived by her two beloved “little girls,” Evette and Sasha.

She was was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Wilma Fortney, Helen Annaratone, Ina Jahnke, Carol Walker, and Shirley Kay Harvey; and four brothers, Robert, Hermon, Harold, and Dean Rowlison.

Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. August 19, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 2523 S. Webb Road in Grand Island, with Chad Oakman officiating.

Solt-Wagner Funeral Home of Central City is in charge of arrangements.

Cards and letters can be sent to Amy Rowlison, P.O. Box 203, Polk, NE 68654.