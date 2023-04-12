Kathryn Ann Cyboron, 82

BOELUS - Kathryn Ann Cyboron 82, of rural Boelus, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her home.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 A.M. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in Nysted, Nebraska with Pastor Bob Carlson officiating. Interment will be in the Loup Fork Cemetery near Boelus.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

More details will follow.