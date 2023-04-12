Kathryn Ann Cyboron, 82

BOELUS - Kathryn Ann Cyboron 82, of rural Boelus, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her home.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 A.M. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in Nysted, Nebraska with Pastor Bob Carlson officiating. Interment will be in the Loup Fork Cemetery near Boelus.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Kathryn was born on November 3, 1940, to Vernon & Pauline (Miller) McConaughey in Aurora, Nebraska. She received her education and graduated from Aurora, Nebraska in 1958. She was united in marriage to A. George Cyboron in Aurora, Nebraska on April 30, 1967. They farmed near Boelus most of their entire married life. They were active in the Mid-American Dairy Association as they milked dairy cows on the farm for years. George passed away on April 8, 2021.

She was very active in the community and church. Kathryn bowled at Cairo Bowling alley for over 45 years. She has been a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Nysted since 2010, the church treasurer for 10 of those years, and a member of the Ruth Bible Circle. Prior to becoming a member at Faith Lutheran Church, she was a member at Our Saviour's Lutheran in Dannebrog and part of the Deborah Bible Circle. George & Kathryn were very involved with the American Legion Family of Boelus, attending Nebraska conventions and National conventions many times in their married life. Kathryn was a State Paid for Life Member with the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #201 of Boelus. She held many offices at the local Unit and most recently over 15 years as Unit President. Besides her volunteering at the local level, she worked as the Department of Nebraska Grand Island VA Medical Center Representative, for over 10 years. Kathryn was a Life Member of D.A.V. Auxiliary of Custer County Unit #41 and current Unit Commander.

Kathryn will be missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Amy Cyboron of Broken Bow; daughter, Victoria “Vicki” Cyboron of Omaha; grandchildren, Josh Cyboron, Evan Cyboron, Alyssa Cyboron, and Kassi Cyboron; sisters Verna Plambeck of Omaha, Dianna McConaughey of Aurora; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas “Tom” and Bette McConaughey of Ocala, Florida; brother-in-law, Glen Hansen of Farwell; sisters-in-law Sandy Cyboron of Grand Island, Linda Cyboron of Edmond, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers-in-law, Jim Plambeck, Jim Cyboron, and Dean Cyboron; and sister-in-law, Pat Hansen.

