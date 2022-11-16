Kathryn Ingerle, 101

ELBA — Kathryn B. Ingerle, 101, of Elba, died on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Cotesfield Cemetery in Cotesfield. The Rev. Martha Voigt will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Elba Fire Department, Cotesfield Cemetery, or the Elba United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Kathryn was born on Jan. 30, 1921, in rural Cotesfield to George, Sr. and Lucy (Tuma) Vlach. She grew up in Cotesfield and graduated from Cotesfield in 1937. She attended Kearney State Teacher's College and received her teaching certificate. She taught at country schools in Howard County for several years.

Kathryn was united in marriage to Albert Ingerle on Feb. 14, 1948. The couple lived around Elba where they farmed and raised their two children, Joe and Linda. Kathryn enjoyed farm life and farm animals.

She enjoyed watching Fox News and she wrote news for the Phonograph Herald and the Howard County Herald. She enjoyed baking, canning gardening, embroidery, crocheting, and making quilts, especially for her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards and games. She was a 75 year member of the WFLA (Western Fraternal Life Association). She took great pride in her homemade kolache's and participated in the Kolache Shoot-out in Elba for many years. She attended the United Methodist Church in Elba where she taught Sunday School and Bible School. She also served on the UMC Women's Group and volunteered at the Elba Senior Citizens Center for many years.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Carole Ingerle of Wolfe City, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Jim Bogus of Farwell; grandchildren, Rhonda White of Kearney, Adam White of St. Libory, Aaron White of Hannibol, Mo., Daniel and Yessinia White of San Antonio, Texas, Jan Ingerle of Lake Charles, La., and Kevin and Kelsey Bogus of Oak; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant sister, Lillian Vlach; sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Vernon Jackson; brothers and sister-in-law, George and Mildred Vlach, John Vlach, Leonard and Ramona Vlach, Millard and Peggy Vlach; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Louie and Jean Ingerle and Herbert Ingerle; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Augusta and Joe Spilinek and Clara and Henry Schimek; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Hattie Ingerle; stillborn twin daughters, Jean and Jeanette; granddaughter, Renae White; grandson, Ryan Ingerle.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com