Kathryn Ingerle, 101

ELBA — Kathryn B. Ingerle, 101, of Elba, died on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Cotesfield Cemetery in Cotesfield, Nebraska.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. More details will follow.