Kathy was born on July 25, 1962, in Brookings, S.D. to Robert and Philomenia (Gesiriech) Pape. She grew up in a loving home with her parents and four siblings. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1980. She attended the University of Nebraska. She returned to Grand Island and lived there until her death. She was the owner and graphic design artist of a company she started called Vital Signs in Grand Island. She expressed her faith, fellowship, and positive outlook through her creativity. She made specialty pinatas for parties and loved working with children. One of her later passions was creating children's Christmas gift boxes for her Church. Last year she created over a hundred boxes. She always included art supplies in the gift boxes. She had an active life fishing, camping, and hunting for agates or fossils.