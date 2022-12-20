Kathy Hunnicutt, 64

GIBBON — Kathy Hunnicutt, 64, of Gibbon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.

Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin with reception following.

Memorials are suggested to the family care of P.O. Box 712 Kearney, NE 68848. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Kathy was born Jan. 1, 1958, in Franklin to Herman and Mable (Treddenbarger) Saathoff. She was raised in Franklin and received her education from Franklin High School, graduating with the class of 1976. On April 10, 1983, Kathy was united in marriage to David Hunnicutt in Lincoln. She worked in housekeeping for the Ramada Inn and Holiday Inn in Kearney for several years. Kathy was a longtime employee of CHI St. Francis where she worked in laundry services until her retirement in 2018.

Kathy loved to travel on cruises, enjoy renaissance fairs, and watch professional wrestling. Her favorite thing of all was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Andrew (Jennifer) Hunnicutt of Kearney and Ashley (Daniel) Borgmann of Gibbon; five grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Sturtevant of Hastings; brother, Larry (Tammy) Saathoff of Republican City; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.