Kathy Knight, 70

Kathy Ann Knight was born at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island and was raised in Chapman. The loving mother, sister, and friend, sadly passed quietly at her home in Denver on Nov. 8, 2022.

A Celebration of her Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 10, at Mitchell Hall in The Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver, Colo.

Kathy was a graduate of Northwest High School. She attended Kearney State, (Univ NE), and was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She was awarded Ms. Harvest of Harmony representative during high school and was an Honored Queen in the Job's Daughters Organization, plus various other awards. She then went on to receive a Master's of Social Work, (MSN), from the University of Denver, Denver, Colo.

Among her accomplishments as a social worker in Denver, she helped place many abused children in needed homes. Kathy left social work years later and opened the Crepes n' Crepes Restaurant in Denver and was the proprietor for many years. She employed fifty-five people in her three restaurants and today Crepes n'Crepes remains a staple in the Denver fine dining scene.

She is survived by her two daughters, Hallie Knight Hughes and Lauren Knight Hughes who reside in Austin, Texas and her ex-husband, Richard Hughes of Denver, Colo; siblings, Joanne (Mike) Ford, Judy Knight of Denver, Karen (Lonny) Kutchkau, and Roger Knight of Central City and Wm. Kirby (Debbie) Knight of Grand Island, plus many nieces and nephews throughout the United States and abroad.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, William R Knight and Dorothy M. Hughes Knight of Chapman; her brother, Kevin R. Knight; her niece, Tessa L. Knight; grandparents, William B. and Mildred Smith Knight of Chapman and Raymond Hughes and Sylvia Hill Hughes of Grand Island, and various other aunts, uncles, and cousins.