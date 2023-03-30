Katherine ‘Kathy' Krieger, 52
CENTRAL CITY — Katherine J. “Kathy” Krieger, 52, of Central City, died Tuesday May 28, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services are pending with Apfel Funeral Home - Grand Island.
More details will appear later.
