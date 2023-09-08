Kaye I. Tomlinson, 83

ST. PAUL — Kaye I. Tomlinson, 83, of St. Paul, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at her home.

A Celebration of her life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul EMT’s or the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store in St. Paul.

A private family burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Kaye was born on November 3, 1939, in Velva, North Dakota, to John Lawrence and Alma Caroline (Habeck) Taylor. She graduated from Velva High School in 1957.

On September 28, 1958, she was united in marriage to John Tomlinson in Velva. The couple raised four children while living in various states throughout the Midwest. John was a construction worker and Kaye was involved with the local EMT’s, as well as being very instrumental in numerous community organizations.

Kaye truly loved entertaining people and enjoyed directing and acting in plays and skits throughout her lifetime. Her love for children was inevitable as she worked for the Mainstreet Daycare in St. Paul for several years and volunteered with the Teammates Mentoring program. She also worked at the St. Paul Legion Club, which she thoroughly enjoyed.

In 2005, she went on a mission trip to New Orleans to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Her trip to Australia in 2006 with her daughter, Tami, was a highlight of her life. She will forever be remembered for her energetic spirit and contagious laugh.

Kaye was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, the Historical Society, and the Upstairs Lutheran Ladies. She was very active on the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce Board and the City Council. Kaye was a generous lady who put her heart and soul into the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store. Playing cards, puzzles, and visiting with relatives and friends were some of her favorite things to do.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of almost 65 years, John Tomlinson Sr. of St. Paul; a daughter, Tami Snyder of Heartland, Maine; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Vincent “Vince” Tomlinson I of Dannebrog, and John Jr. and Tamie Tomlinson of St. Paul; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ted and Barb Taylor and Verdell and Gretta Taylor, all of North Dakota; a sister, Marly White of California; grandchildren and spouses, Candace and Jesse Goyette, Steven and Anna Snyder, Jennifer and Joey Peña, Jeff and Amy Tomlinson, Tia and Austin Jerabek, Tanner Tomlinson, Terran Tomlinson, and Trey Bickford; her great-grandchildren, Finley, Soren, Dahlia, Zariah, Joe, Roslyn, Hank, and Holt; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Fred and LuAnn Tomlinson, Lena Diede, Alan Tomlinson, Stan and Vi Tomlinson, Tom and Gwen Tomlinson, George and Darlene Tomlinson, Kathy and Don Turkowski.

Kaye was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marybeth Tomlinson; a grandson, Vince Tomlinson II; a sister, Edith Laufer; brothers, John Taylor and Leon “Babe” Taylor; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leroy and Elsie Tomlinson, Jan Tomlinson, and Teddy Tomlinson.