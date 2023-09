Kaye I. Tomlinson, 83

ST. PAUL — Kaye I. Tomlinson, 83, of St. Paul, died unexpectedly Sunday, September 3, 2023, at her home.

A Celebration of her life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul EMT’s or the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store in St. Paul.

A private family burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. More details will follow.