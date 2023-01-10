 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keilah Davis

  • 0

Keilah ‘Kiki' Davis, 34

Keilah “Kiki” J. Davis, 34, and baby Christian Andrew Davis, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at CHI-Health St. Francis.

Services in Keilah's honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at New Life Community Church. Pastor Sean Amen will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at New Life Community Church, 301 West 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE 68801.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts