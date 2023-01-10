Keilah Davis

Keilah ‘Kiki' Davis, 34

Keilah “Kiki” J. Davis, 34, and baby Christian Andrew Davis, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at CHI-Health St. Francis.

Services in Keilah's honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at New Life Community Church. Pastor Sean Amen will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at New Life Community Church, 301 West 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE 68801.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.