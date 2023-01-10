Keilah ‘Kiki' Davis, 34

Keilah “Kiki” Davis, 34, and baby Christian Andrew Davis, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at CHI-Health St. Francis.

Services in Keilah's honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at New Life Community Church. Pastor Sean Amen will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 at New Life Community Church, 301 West 2nd Street, Grand Island, NE 68801.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Keilah was born on Sept. 26, 1988, in Mission Hills, Calif., daughter of Dr. R. Keith and Kathy (Anderson) Davis. Her family relocated to Grand Island when she was 18 where Keilah graduated from Northwest High School.

Keilah was employed for many years in the food service industry in Grand Island and recently worked at the Goodwill Store on Webb Road and was currently employed at Integrated Living.

On Sept. 25, 2022, she married Allen Davis and they celebrated with her family again on Oct. 31, 2022.

Keilah brought all the color to her family in so many ways. She had a strong faith in God and was bright, outspoken and sometimes a little blunt. Kiki lived life to the fullest, and loved deeply. She was never one to sugar coat anything she said. She loved her family and many friends became her family as well. Her children were her world, and she was excited to meet her son, Christian. Her humor and smile will be cherished by her friends and family.

Keilah is survived by her husband, Allen; children, Michael Zacharias and Kadri Knuth; parents, Keith and Kathy Davis; siblings Kody Davis, Kelton (Michelle) Davis, Konnor Davis and Kendra (Steven) Bates; brothers-in-law, Cecil Roman and Shawn Kelley; step-children, Ali Davis, Bri Monte, and Ryland Foot; niece, Monroe Bates; numerous step-grandchildren; grandfather, Jerry Anderson; special aunt and uncle, Monte and Sheri Hack; numerous other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her uncle, Steve Anderson; and father-in-law, Chris Peterson.

