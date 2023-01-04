Keith Inman, 58

BENNINGTON — Keith Leroy Inman, 58, of Bennington, passed away Dec. 31, 2022, at CHI Health Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Shevy's 2607 N. Main St., in Elkhorn. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Keith was born Jan. 15, 1964, in Battle Creek, Mich. to Kenneth Inman, Sr. and Gwynneth (Day) Nugent. He grew up in North Loup and Wolbach, receiving his education from Wolbach High School and graduating in 1982. He played football and basketball at WHS. He also worked for local farmers during his high school years. Keith was a member of 4-H and Boy Scouts in his younger years.

He was in the Grand Island unit of the Army National Guard.

Keith worked in construction after graduating, for a while, then moved to the Omaha area and worked for Loziers for 29 years. He was a member of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi tribe.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Margaret (Dombrowski) Inman of Bennington, sons, Chris (Elizabeth) Inman of Fremont, Jake Inman of Bennington, and Jordan (Channa) Inman of Fort Calhoun; three grandchildren, Wyatt, Sutton and Rowyn Inman of Fremont; mother, Gwynneth Nugent of Fulton, Mich; sister, Dodie (Jay) Thompson of St. Paul, and half-sister Kendra (Todd) Hipsag of Lincoln; step-mother, Shirley Inman of St. Paul; step siblings, Reynetta (Gary) Studley of Wolbach, Andy Stoffel of Texas, Cyanne (Lee) Hosey of Colorado, Cheryl (Steve) McIntyre of Iowa, Sandy Stoffel of Arizona, Donita (Scott) Green of Arizona, Randy (Miki) Stoffel of Colorado and Tina (Shawn) Luedders of Waverly; brothers-in-law, Michael (Lois) Dombrowski and Mark (Lisa) Dombrowski; sister-in-law, Michelle (Bryan) Behrens; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; brothers, Kenneth Inman, Jr. and Kalvin Inman; and his grandparents.