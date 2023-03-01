Kelli Kniffen, 55

SHELTON — Kelli J. Dickinson Kniffen, 55 of Shelton, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at Destiny Church in Grand Island. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Hays Center.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Kelli was born March 27, 1967 in Hastings to Charles and Shirley ( Callahan) Strop. She was raised in Hastings but later graduated from Doniphan High School in Doniphan. Kelli then moved to California where she worked in the event planning and entertainment industry. She would later move back to Nebraska where she met Mark Kniffen. The couple was united in marriage on January 3, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nev. Kelli was employed at Big Apple Fun Center and later the Cabela's Call Center for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Mark Kniffen of Shelton; children, Ashley Coronado of Kearney, Mark Kniffen, Jr. of Kearney, Amber Kniffen and fiancé, Shadd Cochran of Lincoln, McKenna Kniffen of Kearney, Dylan Kniffen of Gibbon and Shane Horst and wife, Chrissy of Susanville, Calif; nine grandchildren; mother, Shirley Huff of Kearney; siblings, Doug Strop and wife, Collette of Rapid City, S.D. and DeAnn Swearingen and husband, Mike of Greeley, Colo; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Kelli was preceded in death by her father; step father, Deak Huff; and grandson, Brayden Kniffen.