Ken Elshof, 78

Ken Elshof, 78, went to his heavenly home Friday Jan. 27, 2023, at CHI in Grand Island Nebraska, with his family by his bedside.

Memorials services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate.

Gathering of Friends and Family will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Ken worked extensively with the Compassion ministry at Trinity Lutheran and memorials are suggested to the homeless shelter or food pantry of your choice.

Ken Elshof was born Dec. 25 1944, in Loup city to John and Dorathea (Knoepfel) Elshof. He lived in Loup City and attended lower grades there, moving to Grand Island and attending Trinity Lutheran school. He was a graduate of Grand Island Senior High School in 1963.

Mr. Elshof entered the U.S. Army after graduation and was deployed to Korea.

On July 3, 1968, he married Ardie (Reher) and they had one daughter, Sara.

He worked as a toolmaker for Dramco Tool and Die and for Hornaday Manufacturing.

Mr. Elshof was very active in Howard school PTA. Ken was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served on the Board of Elders and numerous other positions. He was an avid bow deer hunter and became a scorer for Pope and Young. When Ken wasn't hunting, he was chasing down a 1953 Mercury convertible just like he drove in high school.

Mr. Elshof enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing his love of hunting with his grandchildren. Most memorable were the vacation trips to South Dakota and Colorado as well as long weekend trips to Fort Robinson. His family will miss his quiet strength.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ardie; his daughter, Sara Bartling; grandchildren, Tiffany Bartling, Grace Bartling and Kendall Bartling; brother, Alden (Phyllis) Elshof; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his father, John Elshof; his mother, Dorathea Glinsmann; sisters, Goldie Hanson, Leanna Husman, and Nadeen Debban; and brother, Edward Elshof.