Ken Killion, 89

AURORA — Ken Killion, age 89, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A St., Aurora. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website. Please go to www.umcaurora.org, scroll down and click on livestream. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Burial will be in the Aurora Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the church. Please park on the east side of the church. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date.

Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is coordinating the arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family at the mortuary website at higbymortuary.com.

Kenneth Gayle Killion, the son of J.D. and Alaska (Little) Killion. was born in Hico, Texas, on December 6, 1933, and passed away in Aurora, Nebraska, on July 13, 2023, at the age of 89.

Ken was raised in Texas, the oldest of four children. After graduation from high school he attended Texas A&M University, graduating in 1955 with a degree in Agriculture. After graduation, he taught Vocational Agriculture for a year, was an Assistant County Agent for two years and managed a Hereford Ranch for two years before moving to Foraker, Oklahoma, where he managed a bull test station.

It was there that Standard Chemical hired him as Division Manager in Oklahoma. In 1967, Standard Chemical moved him to Central Nebraska to be a Division Manager. Ken sold feed and was a nutritionist until he retired after 30 years of service. During this time he was united in marriage to Jennifer Weedin on June 5, 1981, and remained in the Aurora, Nebraska, area. He was also a partner in the Jensen-Killion fertilizer business for many years.

Ken was a member of the United Methodist Church, Shriner’s, Masonic Lodge AM & FM in Aurora and the Order of Eastern Star. He served on several committees at church and ushered for many years, until his health started to fail. He was Master of Lodge & Worthy Patron of O.E.S. many times.

Ken was long-time manager of the Hamilton County Fair and secretary of the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers. He was a member of the Hamilton County Agricultural Society for many years. Ken served as President of the Fair Board for 11 years and Manager for 15 years. He was the Executive Secretary/Treasurer of the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers for 11 years and served as director of Membership Committee for the International Association of Fairs and Expositions in 1999-2000. Ken wrote and presented cowboy poetry that was published in the Fairs and Expositions Magazine in the section called Ken’s Korner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, JD and Alaska Killion; a sister, Joann Fortenberry; one brother, Ronald Killion, and his wife, Donna Killion; his father and mother-in-law, Harlan “Bud” and Letabelle Weedin; and a sister-in-law, Paula Weedin Utley.

Those who remain to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer of Aurora; three children, Karen Killion of Navasota, Texas, Kenny of Columbus, Nebraska, and Amy (Mike) O’Daniel of Elkhorn, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Katlynn (Allen) Osborn, Kody Killion, Logan Killion, and Landon (Kylie) Killion, Jenna (Kyle) King, Trey (Hannah) O’Daniel, and Sydney (Dillan) Olson; four great-grandchildren, Jaxton and Asher Osborn, and Connor and Callan King; and Lori Richter, mother of Katlynn, Kody, Logan and Landon. He is also survived by his brother, Bobby “Butch” Killion and his wife, Karen, of Texas; many nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.