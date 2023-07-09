Ken Maret, 92

KEARNEY — Ken Maret, 92, of Kearney, passed away on May 15, 2023.

Ken was born on August 5, 1930, in Hastings, Nebraska, the son of Floyd and Cora (Thayer) Maret. He lived around the Curtis and Maywood area as a child.

Ken moved to Grand Island in 1945 looking for work. He entered the Navy and served in the Korean War from 1948-52. In 1953 he married Wanda Lindell, having two sons, Terry and Randy. He lived in Lincoln from 1954 ti 1993 and graduated from Lincoln High school (GED) in 1961.

Ken retired from the Railroad and Postal Service. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, dancing and treasure hunting.

He married Sharon Jensen in Grand Island in 2017.

He has two surviving sisters, Genny Hastings of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Judy Sonderups of Fullerton, Nebraska; and a son, Terry Maret of Boise, Idaho. He has two granddaughters, Carmen in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Tracy in Boise, Idaho; and one great granddaughter, Sage in Boise.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and son, Randy.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Grand Island City Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.