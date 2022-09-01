 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenneth Freeman

  • 0

Kenneth G. Freeman, 73, of Ravenna passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Premier Estates in Kenesaw, NE. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 AM at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared and additional information can be found online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tourists in Paris mourn Princess Diana's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts