Kenneth Freeman

Kenneth G. Freeman, 73, of Ravenna passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Premier Estates in Kenesaw, NE. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 AM at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.