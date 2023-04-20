Kenneth C. Maschka, 88

ASHTON – Kenneth C. “Kenny” Maschka, 88, of Ashton, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, surrounded by his family at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Revs. Richard Piontkowski and Alex Borzych will concelebrate the Mass. Inurnment will be in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ashton.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 4 p.m. rosary.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.