Kenneth Liess

Kenneth L. Liess, 67, of Alda died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River. The Rev. Josh Brown and Rev. Sid Bruggeman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at Wood River. Memorials are suggested to the Alda Fire Department, 15 Venus Street, Alda, NE 68810

Visitation will begin at 4 PM Friday, September 2nd at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River, concluding with a 6 PM rosaryigil service.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Kenneth was born on January 15, 1955, in Grand Island, NE to Gilbert and Lola (Fritsch) Liess. After his mother's death, he was adopted by Julius and Lela Liess and grew up in Wood River, NE. He received his education from Wood River Public Schools.

He entered the U.S. Army on January 27, 1976 and served until he was honorably discharged on January 26, 1979. He lived in Alda, NE and was employed by Agriculture Services for 42 years.

His hobbies were collecting coins, railroad postcards, railroad memorabilia, antiques, and historic guns.

He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Liess, Paul (Sue) Liess, Charles (Nancy) Liess, Gary (Kathy) Liess; sisters, Mary Ellen Merithew, Linda Martin, Elaine Rauch, Judy (Loyd) Luehr, and Lois (Richard) Knox, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Lola Liess, Julius and Lela Liess; brother, Edward Liess; nephews, Steven Hansen and Adam Stauss, and niece, Sheila (Hansen) Beaudoin.

Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com