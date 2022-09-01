Kenneth Liess, 67

ALDA — Kenneth L. Liess, 67, of Alda died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River. The Rev. Josh Brown will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at Wood River.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River, concluding with a 6 p.m. rosaryigil service.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will appear later.