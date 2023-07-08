Kenneth Maret, 64

THAILAND — Kenneth “Randy” Maret, 64, of Thailand, formerly of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on July 8, 2020, in Cambodia.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Graveside service and burial of ashes will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Randy was born July 24, 1956, in Lincoln, the son of Kenneth and Wanda Maret. He attended school in Lincoln before enlisting in the United States Army in 1974. He was honorably discharged.

As a young man he loved to explore and travel. This may have led to him relocating to Thailand in 1994.

Survivors include his father and stepmother, Kenneth and Sharon Maret of Grand Island; and a brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Delores Maret of Boise, Idaho, and their family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda; and his grandparents.

