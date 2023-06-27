Kenneth Ray Simons

CAIRO — Kenneth Ray Simons, 60, of Cairo, Nebraska, died June 25, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday June 30, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Father Richard Piontkowski officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. The family requests casual attire or concert t-shirts to be worn.

Ken was born on September 30, 1962, in Grand Island, to Ira “Ike” and Lorraine (Eggers) Simons. He grew up in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Public Schools. He was united in marriage to Jan Clark on April 16, 1983, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.

Shortly after, the couple moved to Cairo where Ken would own and operate Shorty’s Meat Shop on a small acreage for 20 years. On that small acreage he enjoyed teaching his kids, whether they wanted to learn or not, how to succeed in life and instilled good work ethic that will carry them through life.

Ken enjoyed riding his motorcycle and teaching his kids how to safely (and unsafely) ride them too. He liked playing and listening to music, fishing, and camping. Most of all, he loved his grandkids and especially loved watching them play ball.

Survivors include his wife, Jan Simons of Cairo; two sons: Ken Simons Jr. and his wife, Kristien, of Blair, Nebraska, and C.J Simons and his wife, Jill, of Dannebrog; a daughter, Kati Brunt and her husband, Travis, of Grand Island; and his grandchildren: Kolten Simons, Beau Simons, Deagan Simons, Hudson Simonsand Raylan Simons (with one on the way), and Landon Brunt and Alivia Brunt.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law: Charlie and Nola Clark; a sister-in-law Diana Davies; a brother-in-law Kurt Schuyler; and nieces, Angel and Maria.