Kent Holley, 62

Kent D. Holley, 62, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at CHI St. Francis.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kent was born Nov. 2, 1960, in Spalding to Duane and Kaylene (Dymek) Holley.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Scot D. and Melissa Holley; nephew, Evan and niece, Margo.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda M. Holley. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.

