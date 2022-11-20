Kent Holley

Kent D. Holley, age 62, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at CHI St. Francis. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2022 at 10am at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Kent was born November 2, 1960 in Spalding, NE to Duane and Kaylene (Dymek) Holley.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Scot D. and Melissa Holley; nephew, Evan and niece, Margo.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda M. Holley. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.