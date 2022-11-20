 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kent Holley

  • 0

Kent D. Holley, age 62, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at CHI St. Francis. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2022 at 10am at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Kent was born November 2, 1960 in Spalding, NE to Duane and Kaylene (Dymek) Holley.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Scot D. and Melissa Holley; nephew, Evan and niece, Margo.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda M. Holley. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Mickey Joseph speaks after Wisconsin game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts