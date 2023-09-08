Kerry W. McGrath, 67

GRAND ISLAND — Kerry W. McGrath, 67, of Grand Island, passed away at home on September 4, 2023.

Kerry was born in Grand Island on June 25, 1956, the son of Dr. Charles Dean and Margaret (Bambrick) McGrath.

He grew up in the family’s house on Webb Road, which in his childhood was in a rural setting surrounded by corn fields, but by his high school days was the center of a busy commercial district.

He attended public schools, including Engleman Elementary, Walnut Junior High, and Grand Island Senior High, where he graduated in 1974. During his years at GISH, he was a member of the swimming and gymnastics teams.

Kerry attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, joining the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and graduating in May 1979 with a degree in civil engineering. He began a long and distinguished career as a construction engineer during summer jobs while in college.

Following college graduation, he worked for Missouri Valley Construction, Peter Kiewit Construction, and Werner Construction, and ended his career in 2020, when he retired from Hooker Brothers Construction in Grand Island. He worked and led construction projects throughout Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, including building or rebuilding many stretches of familiar Nebraska roads such as Highway 281 and Interstate 80, as well as a large variety of other projects, including the Davis Creek Dam.

He had a wealth of knowledge about the history, geography and culture of Nebraska, having lived and worked in so many different locales around the state during his long career.

He was well-known among family and friends as an extremely hard, meticulous worker and a loving caregiver to his aging parents in their later years. He loved being outdoors completing projects such as shoveling the snowy sidewalks, even as a small boy when the snow was well over his head. Over the years he worked his way up from the shovel to the ancient Allis Chalmers tractor (crank start), then to the trusty 1951 Willy’s family jeep, and eventually showing up with the large company earth mover to plow driveways.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Kerry became known as a person who “could fix anything.” And like his father, one of his most passionate hobbies was flying.

He was an instrument-rated pilot for over 40 years. He was also an accomplished musician; he began playing the trumpet in junior high school and went on to perform in the Nebraska Tri-City Area Youth Symphony Orchestra, and Walnut and Senior High marching bands. He continued his musical career as a proud member of the Nebraska Cornhusker marching band, where his family and friends were thrilled to watch him in nationally-televised half-time bowl appearances during the Husker’s glory years.

Kerry wed Reneé Meister on December 19, 1981, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. They raised two children, Aaron Michael, born April 5, 1983, and Andrea Molly, born May 15, 1986.

Kerry is survived by his wife and both children, as well as three siblings, Charles Dean McGrath Jr., of Alexandria, Virginia; Melissa Ann “Lisa” McGrath Kinnally, of Huntsville, Alabama; and Martha Jean “Marcy” McGrath Kovar, of Aurora, Oregon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Kerry was a member of St. Leo’s Church, Riverside Golf Club and the Saddle Club of Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust, in Grand Island.

Memorials are suggested to the family to designate to a charity at a future date.