Kevin E. Perkins SFC, 64

GRAND ISLAND — A gentle soul found peace in the early hours of June 11, 2023. You could say he died from a broken leg. That may be a bit of an exaggeration, but it did contribute to all the health problems that followed.

To honor Kevin’s wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class. While he was in the Army he participated and completed the Nijmegen March. It’s a four-day march of which you ran 100 miles.

Kevin had several other jobs in Grand Island; working at Menard’s and being a foster parent were his favorites.

Kevin, while stationed in Germany met Peggy, his delightful wife of 41 years. To this union two children were born, Joshua Blue Perkins and Holly Perkins.

He is also survived by his brothers and sister from the great state of Minnesota, Kent Perkins, Stacy (Diana) Perkins, and Dwight (Marlene) Perkins; a sister, Julie; two awesome grandsons, Andrew Blue Perkins and Payton Perkins; several daughters, Vicki, Tabby and Erica; and a son, Howard.