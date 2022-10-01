Kim Hansen, 65

Kim Diane Hansen, 65, of Grand Island, went to sleep on Sept. 23, 2022, and woke up in the arms of God. She was covered in prayer by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living through life's challenges, with a smile, as she always did.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Visit www.giallfaiths.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Kim was born July 2, 1957, in Rapid City, S.D., to Dean and Jeanette (Schock) Hansen. She attended Grand Island Senior High. Kim enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom to her children when they were young. She always had goals to attend college. She earned her cosmetology license and began her career as a hair stylist, something she always took great pride in.

When Kim wasn't working, she loved spending time with her family and friends. A hot cup of coffee and simple conversation always led to many smiles and laughter. Her humble and caring spirit was apparent to anyone who spent time with her. Kim appreciated all the beautiful details in life with wonder, curiosity, and enthusiasm. She was determined, loyal, and the type of person who always warmed your heart. Kim's positivity was an inspiration to all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawndy Bendet; son-in-law, Chris, and her grandchildren, Lilli, Luna, and Lennox of Fountain Hills, Ariz; her son, Tyler Merchant, daughter-in-law, Angel, and grandchildren, Theo, Evan, and Emma of Grand Island; father of her children and friend, Scott Merchant of Grand Island; sisters, Debra Hansen of Denver, Colo., and DeeDee McNish and husband, Kerry of Kearney; brothers, Gary Hansen and Greg Hansen both of Kearney; along with many extended family members and friends.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents and infant son, Christopher.