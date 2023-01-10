Kimberley ‘Kim' Neeman, 58

Kimberley “Kim” K. Neeman, 58, of Grand Island, passed away Jan. 5, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at Abundant Life Church. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Abundant Life Church.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Kim was born on Dec. 27, 1964, in Grand Island, to Robert and Lela (Brittain) West. She spent her younger years between Grand Island and Kearney and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1983. In 1990, Kim was united in marriage to Edward McCarthy. After his passing in 1993, Kim met Leslie Neeman, and the couple were married on June 15, 1996. She gained three step-children from this union.

Kim was a CNAed aide for 15 years, and a bartender for 10 years until her medical retirement in 2009. In her spare time, Kim enjoyed playing darts and pool, spending time with her family and her baby Patty, and collecting Marilyn Monroe, jewelry, shoes, angels, and clowns. She was also an avid historian.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Les; children, Devri, Avery, and Alicia; step-children, Richard, Jessica, and Anthony; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert West, Scott West; sisters, Kerri Rabel, Paula Mayfield, Michelle Haase; cousin, Heather Stout; and many close friends.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; goddaughter, Angel; granddaughter, Alyssa; nephew, Nathaniel; and great-grandson, Kyree Lopez.

