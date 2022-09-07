Kongmany Souvannasoth, 67

Kongmany (Manivong) Souvannasoth, 67, of Grand Island, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at CHI St. Francis. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Apfel Funeral Home with the Buddhist Monks officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Apfel Funeral Home. A private family burial will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Kongmany was born on May 2, 1955, in Vientiane, Laos to Heuang and Khiene (Phetyim) Manivong. She grew up in Vientiane and moved with her family to Memphis, Tenn., in February of 1981. In 1982, the family settled in Alda. Kongmany later made Grand Island her home.

For over 30 years, Kongmany worked at MonfortBS Swift. She enjoyed playing cards, shopping, had a passion for gardening, and loved spending time with friends and family.

Kongmany is survived by her children Sonephet Manivong of Grand Island, Phou (Morganne) Manivong of Grand Island, Anousone (Chaeli) Souvannasoth of Omaha, Kaisone Souvannasoth of Omaha, and Oudon Souvannasoth of Grand Island; her grandson, Kalen Manivong; her siblings and their spouses: Somchay (Thatsany) Manivong, Vilavanh (Neuang) Manivong, Khomsanh (Manivanh) Manivong, Somchit (Kolakan) Manivong, Somkith (Kongmoun) Manivong, Vatthana (Toukta) Manivong, Phanomphone (Phommachanh) Chanhdara; and sister-in-law, Thonglam Manivong, all of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.

Kongmany is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Patthana “Ting” Manivong and Malaythong Manivong; and sister, Vathsana Manivong.