Kristian Morgan, 27

Kristian Shannon (Nienhueser, Duncan) Morgan, 27, of Grand Island Nebraska, left this life suddenly and went to be with Jesus on Feb. 8, 2023, at CHI-Health St. Francis.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 at 1st Street Church in Fort Lupton, Colo. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, and Pastor Alex Stadler will officiate. We will have a small luncheon at the church, after the service.

Kristian was born on May 7, 1995, in Grand Island to Megan (Fandry, Nienhueser) Duncan, and the late Shannon Nienhueser. She was raised in Fort Lupton, Colo., where she received her education.

Kristian was currently an employee at Casey's in Grand Island. Her most favorite thing in the whole world was spending quality time with her precious daughters. Kristian had many special, deep, and close friendships along the way… she loved many, and many loved her. She had a special gift that allowed her to see the good in people. Kristian enjoyed hot sauce, music and make-up, thrift store shopping, reality television, and the calming effects of making lists, organizing her things, adult coloring books, and crystal art.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Amelia Rae (9), Ariah Fae (6), and Landyn Skye (4 mo); her parents, Shawn and Megan Duncan of Fort Lupton, Colo; her sister, Madison Duncan; and her grandparents, Jim and Karla Fandry and Ron Duncan of Grand Island; as well as many extended family members and friends.

Kristian was preceded in death by her biological father, Shannon Nienhueser; and her grandparents, Dale Nienhueser, Kathy Polski, and Jan Duncan.

