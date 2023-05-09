Kyle Stewart, 60

Kyle Joseph Stewart, 60, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023. surrounded by his loving family.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1338 N Saunders Ave, Hastings, with Pastor Paul Ozbun officiating.

Memorials suggested to the family for later designation.

Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.

Kyle was born on Easter Sunday, April 14, 1963, in Smith Center, Kansas, to Harlin and Sheila (Stothard) Stewart. He attended school in Smith Center, where he played football, and he was on the 1979 Redmen team when they were runners up in the state championships. He was active in Smith County 4-H from 1971 to 1975. He graduated from Beloit Vocational School with a degree in Auto Mechanics.

He worked for Jim Linton, a farmer in Beloit, Kansas, and then for T&L Irrigation Company in Hastings. While at T&L, Kyle would travel worldwide and teach new dealers on behalf of the company.

His passion for agriculture led him to purchase his own irrigation business, R&K Irrigation, in Grand Island. Kyle lived and breathed for his farmers and his work.

He was a lifetime member of Pheasants Forever, he loved going camping with family, and he was often complimented on his extravagant Christmas lights. His greatest love was and always will be his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by wife, Julie Stewart; his children, Jesse (Natasha) Stewart, and Joshua (Lauren) Bonifas; his grandchildren, Jeremiah Stewart, Xander Stewart, and Charlotte Bonifas; siblings, Steve Stewart, Kim (Jeri) Stewart, Glenda (Marc) Wentworth, David (Cindy) Stewart and Eric (Chris) Stewart; and aunts and uncles, Jo Stewart, Ann Watkins, Patricia Wood, and Don Stewart.

He was preceded in death by his parents.