Kyree Lopez, Infant

Kyree Alexander Lopez, of Grand Island, gained his wings on Aug. 10, 2022, at Children's Hospital in Omaha.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 on Monday, Aug. 22, also at the funeral home.

Kyree was born on July 25, 2022, in Hastings, to Edwin Lopez-Warner and Brooklyn Robertson. Kyree enjoyed snuggles with his cat Kilo and when Mommy and Daddy talked with him. Kyree sure loved his blue binky and showing off his strong personality. Ky Ky's favorite thing of all was peeing on Daddy during diaper changes. Kyree was extremely loved in his short time on Earth.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Edwin and Brooklyn; grandmothers, Crystal Robertson and Dawna Ranilla; great grandparents, Linda Warner, Steve (Shirley) Collister; great-great-grandmother, Susie Kreider; and great-great-great-grandmother, Joy Robertson; and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kyree was met in Heaven by his great-grandma, Barbara Mendoza; and his great-great-grandparents, Richard and Sheila Robertson.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

The parents of Kyree would encourage everyone to wear light blue in honor of Kyree and to celebrate his short life.

