Lana Morganflash, 80

Lana Morganflash, 80, of Grand Island, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at her home.

Lana's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Curran Funeral Chapel, with Nick Schonlau as the minister. Inurnment will be in the East Cemetery in Eustis at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Lana was born July 30, 1942, in Vallejo, Calif., the daughter of Henry and LaRue (Gengenbach) Roether. Lana's father worked at Mare Island Shipyards during WWII after which the family returned to Nebraska to run the family farm. Lana graduated from Eddyville High School in 1960 and later attended Secretarial School in Omaha.

She married John Dallman in 1963 residing in Republican City. Lana gave birth to Moya Ann Dallman on Oct. 14, 1965. Moya only lived for 15 hours after her birth but was lovingly remembered by her mother. Lana and John later divorced.

Lana and Paul Austin League married in 1968 residing in Fairfield. Paul Alan (Otter) and Jan Joseph (JJ) were born to this union. They divorced in 1981.

Lana married James (Jim) F. Morganflash on June 6, 1990, in Geneva. They both shared the love of gardening, fishing, and raising sheep, loving their dogs and enjoying their life in Fairfield. With this union Lana gained two stepchildren, Michael and Michelle. Jim died September 16, 2006.

Lana worked for the Pillen Family Farms in Hastings. She left the Pillen Family Farm in 1997 and began employment at the AGP Ethanol Plant until her retirement in 2008.

After her retirement she traveled with her youngest son, JJ, to St. Croix Virgin Islands and Europe while he was stationed at those locations for the military. She returned to the states making her home in Hastings before settling in Grand Island in 2013.

Lana loved the outdoors, especially tending to her flowers, gardening, spending time in her greenhouse with her plants and being out in her backyard. She especially enjoyed spending time with her friend and sister-in-law Irene (Morganflash) Radcliff. They often drank coffee, ate a sweet snack and talked about their children and the issues of the world. She loved time spent with her family and the companionship of her beloved dog, Squirt, and cat, Smoke.

Lana is survived by her children, Paul Alan (Wendy) League of Glenville, Jan Joseph (Amy) League of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; step children, Mike Morganflash of Conroy, Texas, Michelle (Don Osborn) Morganflash of Grand Island; sister, Lin (Bill) Hinkle of Albuquerque, N.M; grandchildren, Jaron League, Lexie League, Cailee League, Austin League, Evan League, Isaac League; step grandchildren, Trevor Morganflash, Amber (Morganflash) Benorden, Colt Morganflash, Waylon Morganflash; step-greatgrandchildren, Kraesyn Wolfe, Jaxson Benorden, Ciera Benorden.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and LaRue Roether, infant daughter, Moya Dallman, and husband, James Morganflash.

Memorials are suggested to Start Over Rover or Central Nebraska Humane Society.

