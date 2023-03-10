Larry Baker, 81

Larry J. Baker, 81, of Grand Island, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. The Rev. Jorge Canela will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul, with a 7 p.m. rosary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Larry was born on May 15, 1941, on the family farm near Loup City, the son of Joseph and Sallymae (Stenka) Baker. He grew up on the family farm and attended Sherman County rural schools and graduated from Ashton High School in 1959. He held many athletic records at Ashton High School. After graduating he began working construction for Capital Bridge Company.

He was united in marriage to Glenda E. Krajewski on July 28, 1962, at Ashton. The couple first lived in Falls City while he worked in construction, later moving to Lincoln. In 1968, they moved to Grand Island and raised their family while he worked for Missouri Valley Construction for a number of years. In the early 80's he began working at New Holland where he worked for 19 years until his retirement.

He was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral

Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and had a great green thumb. He was always very proud of his green lawn and his garden.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda of Grand Island; sons, Curt Baker of St. Libory and Colin Baker of Lincoln; daughter and son-in-law, Cassie and Chris Davis of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren, Kayla and Richie Oltman of St. Libory, Cheyanna Baker of Lincoln, Anastasia Baker of Lincoln, Kingston Baker of Lincoln, Varian Davis of Austin, Texas and Aziel Davis of Austin, Texas; three great-grandsons, Easton, Gavin and Kayden Oltman of St. Libory; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Nancy Baker of Anna, Texas; and brother-in-law, John Wagoner of Winters, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Vern Hawkins; son, Cary Baker; daughter-in-law, Denise Baker; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Eileen Baker; sisters and brother-in-law, Delores and Alvin Slobaszewski and Jane Wagoner; and his in-laws, Leo and Marie Krajewski.

