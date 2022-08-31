Larry Bottorf, 76

SARGENT — Larry Bottorf, 76, of Sargent, passed away Aug. 28, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Wescott Baptist Church in Comstock, with the Rev. Don Schauda officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to family.

A visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Sept. 3rd at the Wescott Baptist Church. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Larry Lee Bottorf was born Jan. 11, 1946, in Aurora to Lucien and Viola (McIntosh) Bottorf. He grew up in Grand Island.

Larry married Connie Horky on March 3, 1968, in Grand Island after which lived in Sargent.

He always farmed, ranched, and worked at CO-OP which then changed hands to Sargent Feed and Grain for many years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, woodworking, and spending time with his grandkids. He was a huge Nebraska football fan.

Larry is survived by his wife, Connie (Horky) Bottorf; sons, Larry Bottorf, Jr,, and Jeff Bottorf; daughters, Sonnia (Sam) Grint, and Heidi Bottorf all of Sargent; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Shirley Kraft, Sharon (Wayne) Gleason, and Rhonda (David) Mudloff.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien and Viola Bottorf; brother, Donnie Bottorf; sister, Florence Casper; infant sister, Viola Bottorf; a daughter, Jonni; and granddaughter, Ashley.