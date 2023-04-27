Larry Curtiss Shanks, 76

Larry Curtiss Shanks, 76, was a U.S, Navy veteran and served honorably in the Vietnam War. He was stationed on the USS Constellation Aircraft carrier.

He was born and raised in Grand Island, Nebraska, and graduated from Grand Island Senior High school in 1964.

He is survived by his brother, Robert (Cindi) Shanks of Prescott, Arizona; a sister, Victoria Shanks (Bob) Sok of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He will be cremated and sent back to Grand Island to be buried.

There will be no visitation or funeral service.