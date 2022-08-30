Larry Dettman

There will be a private family memorial service as desired by Larry. Memorials and cards may be sent to the family at 501 13th St NE Jamestown, ND 58401. He grew up in Central City where he loved to fish, camp, hunt and cause mischief with his siblings and friends. Larry graduated from Central City High School. He married Mary Lucille Bright on Jan. 9, 1972, in Central City. They lived throughout the continental USA and chose Aurora as their home. Throughout his life he held many job titles such as a logger, farmer, hog farmer, and most recently, a bus driver for the Aurora Public Schools. Larry was proud to work side by side with his brother, Ronald, throughout his life as they enjoyed similar activities and could be caught joking, laughing, and scheming together. He never stopped enjoying the outdoors, fishing, hunting, animals, and sharing those activities with his daughters and grandchildren. Larry's love for his family was undeniable. Lastly, there was never a dull moment with Larry, as he enjoyed sharing his stories of burying his library book in a field, his “funny” jokes, and laughter.