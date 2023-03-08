Larry Douglass, 75

BREWSTER — Larry Douglass, 75 of Brewster, passed away March 5, 2023, at the Jennie M Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Brewster Community Center in Brewster, with Pastor Lee Wonch officiating. Burial will be in the Brewster Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 with family greeting from 5 to 6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Larry Dean Douglass was born Feb. 19, 1948, in Loup City to Jerold and Jacqueline (Hofer) Douglass.

Larry is survived by his wife, Donna of Brewster; son, Terry (Donna) Douglass of Grand Island; daughter, Holly (Rich) Kennedy of Oshkosh; five grandsons; sister, Linda (Carol) Conard of Burwell; sister-in-law, Bridget Douglass of Broken Bow; uncle, Vance (Jan) Douglass of Ashby; aunt, Dorothy Douglass of North Platte; numerous nieces, and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Jerold and Jacqueline; son, Clinton; and brother, Steve Douglass.