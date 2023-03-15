Larry Hobbs, 76

Larry L. Hobbs, 76, of Grand Island, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veteran's Honor Guard and U.S. Army. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Larry was born on Nov. 17, 1946, in Grand Island, son of Everett and Dorothy (Ferguson) Hobbs. He was a lifelong resident of Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge he returned to Grand Island and was employed by the Central Regional Airport as the Maintenance Supervisor.

On April 8, 1996, he married Vilma Bacalso Timkang.

Larry was a Shriner and member of the local Masonic Lodge. He was passionate when it came to helping children and would drive children to the Shriner hospital if needed. Larry was a member of the VFW, he enjoyed vacationing in South Dakota with family, riding his motorcycle, and picnics. He loved to fish and to spend time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Vilma of Grand Island; children, Annie (Sean) McClatchey of Lincoln, Larry Hobbs Jr. of Omaha, and Casey Hobbs of Lincoln; grandchildren, Malia, Christian, Hudson, Sutton, Kennedy and Easton; mother of his children, Chris Hobbs of Lincoln; sister, Gloria Prowett of St. Paul; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by her parents; foster brother, William Smith; and brother-in-law, Larry Prowett.