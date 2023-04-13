GRAND ISLAND - Larry L. Dahlstedt, 77, of Grand Island, NE died Monday, April 10, 2023, at CHI Good Samaritan in Kearney, NE. Funeral service will be Monday, April 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Gollaher Chapel, Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force honor team. Visitation will be the Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church or CHI Health Regional Cancer Center. You are welcome to sign Larry's guest book at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.