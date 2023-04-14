Larry L. Dahlstedt, 77

GRAND ISLAND - Larry L. Dahlstedt, 77, of Grand Island died Monday, April 10, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Funeral service will be Monday, April 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Gollaher Chapel, Trinity United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force honor team. Visitation will be the Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church or CHI Health Regional Cancer Center. You are welcome to sign Larry's guest book at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

Larry was born September 9, 1945, in Central City, Nebraska. The son of Tom and Melva Rae (Djernes) Briseno. He grew up in Grand Island receiving his education in the Grand Island Public School system. Larry graduated from Grand Island Sr. High School in 1964. He entered the U.S. Air Force on December 16, 1966 serving until his honorable discharge on September 4, 1969. Larry was an IT Technician until retiring in 2004 due to health issues.

Larry is survived brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Gladys) Dahlstedt of Schuyler, Nebraska, Edwin (Delphine) Briseno of Grand Island; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda (Richard) Smith of Grand Island, Pam (Jaime) Webben of Shelton, Nebraska; numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and nephews. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, nephews, Tommy and Troy Dahlstedt, Rick Smith, and niece, Shannon Briseno.